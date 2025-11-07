Honda Reveals Ultra Exclusive Civic Type R Ultimate Edition At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The end is nigh for the legendary Honda Civic Type R. Sales of the current and utterly sensational FL5 generation will be coming to an end in the UK and Europe next year due to stringent new emissions regulations, but don't fret just yet.

To celebrate the hot hatchback's extraordinary life, Honda has pulled the covers off an ultra-exclusive special called the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition. The model made its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, showcasing its talents to prospective buyers - however only 40 are being made in total, and these will be sold across the entire continent.