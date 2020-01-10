Honda Sales Go Green In September Up 11% - Acura Up 16% For Month

Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.
- CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.
- Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.
- Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.
- Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.
Acura’s stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.
- Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month.
- RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries.
- ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.