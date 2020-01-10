Honda Sales Go Green In September Up 11% - Acura Up 16% For Month

Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.

CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.

Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.

Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.

Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.

Acura’s stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.