Honda Sales Go Green In September Up 11% - Acura Up 16% For Month

Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.

  • CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.
  • Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.
  • Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.
  • Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.

Acura’s stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.

  • Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month. 
  • RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries.
  • ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.




YoCarFanto

Not so bad Honda! People must love having timing belts in their V6's.

YoCarFanto (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 4:42:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

