Honda Says It May Not Build New Plant In The US Until It Can Play Well With Its Neighbors

Plans for an eighth assembly plant in North America could be shelved by Honda unless a crucial regional trade agreement is extended, according to a top executive at the Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

Negotiations are currently underway between the Trump administration, Mexico, and Canada regarding the future of the free trade deal known as the USMCA.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Washington, Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara explained that the company requires an additional factory as its existing North American facilities approach full production capacity.