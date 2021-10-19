Honda Says The Are The New Benchmark With The 200 HP 2022 Civic Si Sedan

The best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive Civic Si ever is coming to Honda dealers later this year to entice a new generation of young driving enthusiasts. Based on the all-new 11th-generation Civic Sedan , the turbocharged 2022 Civic Si sets a new benchmark for sport compact sedans, with improved dynamic performance and an updated manual transmission now featuring the rev-matching system from the Civic Type R.



“Civic Si is a performance icon that has offered affordable high-performance for four decades and the new Honda Civic Si continues that legacy," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "It isn’t just a blast to drive, it’s hands down the best Civic Si we’ve ever offered to our customers."





Inside, new Si-specific sport seats with embroidered Si logos and red contrast stitching are standard. This also is the first Civic Si with a large 9-inch HD color touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and a Bose Centerpoint 2 premium sound system. Civic Si features the same long list of new active and passive safety systems as the rest of the 11th-generation Civic lineup. This includes the latest generation of Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, groundbreaking new driver and front passenger airbags designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain and neck injuries, rear seat side airbags, and an updated Honda Sensing® suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies.



What's New: Updated 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with broader power curves and a lighter flywheel for quicker response and improved drivability

Improved short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with standard rev-matching system from the Civic Type R

Retuned suspension improves ride quality and takes Si handling to the next level

60-percent stiffer steering system torsion bar improves feel and response

Drive Mode system features a new Individual mode for a customized driving experience

Sporty Si-specific design cues add attitude and improve aerodynamic performance

An available new and vibrant Blazing Orange Pearl exterior color is also exclusive to Civic Si

The driver-focused interior features Si-specific body stabilizing sport seats with dynamic red accents and red contrast stitching More Responsive Powertrain

The 2022 Civic Si is powered by an updated high-output VTEC® 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with usefully broader power curves than before. The engine’s peak torque of 192 lb.-ft. of torque at 1800-5000 rpm (SAE net) now arrives 300 rpm sooner for a quicker punch off the line and out of tight corners. Performance is also improved at the top of the tach where the engine maintains more output between its 200-horsepower power peak at 6000 rpm (SAE net) and its 6500 rpm redline. Improving the sound of the engine is a new dual-coil silencer exhaust system that increases exhaust flow 27 percent compared to Civic Touring. To complement the engine’s natural exhaust note inside the cabin, Civic Si uses an improved Active Sound Control system that can produce high-quality sound over a wider range of engine rpm.



A new single-mass flywheel is 26 percent lighter than the dual-mass unit used in the previous Si. The flywheel’s 30 percent reduction in inertia gives the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine a snappier throttle response for an even sportier driving experience, while also improving drivability. To maximize available traction when accelerating, power is routed to the front wheels through a standard helical limited-slip differential. Equipped exclusively with a manual transmission, Si’s 6-speed has been updated for enthusiast drivers with improved shift feel and 10 percent shorter throws. A new, more rigid shift lever mounting bracket and a new leather-wrapped aluminum shift knob similar to the Civic Type R’s contribute to the improved feel. For the first time, Civic Si features a rev-matching system directly from the Civic Type R. With the same 430 m/s response time as Civic Type R in Sport mode, the new rev-matching system will “blip” the throttle when it detects a downshift, quickly and perfectly matching revs. The net result of these changes is a notably richer and more engaging driving experience, made even more so with substantial dynamics improvements.



Sharper Handling

In terms of body stiffness, this is the most rigid Civic Si ever, with an 8 percent increase in torsional rigidity and a 13 percent increase in bending rigidity compared to the outgoing Si. Like the 2022 Civic Sedan, the new Civic Si also benefits from a 0.5-inch wider rear track for additional stability, and a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase for a smoother ride, as well as greater high-speed stability. The Si’s 107.7-inch wheelbase is the longest in its class. To maximize handling and driver enjoyment, spring rates are 8-percent stiffer in front and 54-percent stiffer in the rear compared to Civic Sedan. New dampers also have been tuned specifically for the Si. The front MacPherson struts feature reinforced upper mounts to handle the increased cornering loads, and thicker front (27 mm hollow) and rear (18 mm solid) stabilizer bars compared to Civic Sedan to minimize body roll. To improve stability, the front compliance bushings, sourced from the Civic Type R, are 79-percent stiffer than the Civic EX Sedan. Stiffer rear compliance bushings, upper arms and lower B-arms are also sourced from Type R. Steering feel is improved using a 60-percent stiffer torsion bar connecting the steering shaft to the steering rack pinion gear.



Civic Si features larger brakes than the standard Civic Sedan. Oversized 12.3-inch front rotors (+1.2-inches vs. Sedan), and 11.1-inch rear rotors (+0.9-inch vs. Sedan) are standard along with 235/40R18 all-season performance tires. For drivers looking for maximum performance, summer tires will be available as a factory option. In addition to Normal and Sport driving modes, Si’s updated Drive Mode system now features an Individual mode that allows the driver to individually select engine response, steering effort, and instrument panel display color parameters for a customized driving experience. Sport mode adds throttle response, decreases steering assist, deactivates the idle stop system, allows drivers to select rev match on or off, and changes the instrument accent lighting from white to red. Exhilarating Exterior Design

Sporty design cues unique to the Civic Si add attitude to the sport sedan while functional aerodynamic aids improve its performance. Si’s new upper front bumper design is more aggressive, and its rear bumper has been reshaped to reveal two large oval exhaust tips.



A front spoiler hidden under the vehicle and a gloss black rear spoiler mounted atop the trunk lid add downforce to improve high speed stability. Si also features gloss black trim on the exterior mirrors and window surrounds. LED headlights and taillights are standard. Standard 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels are finished in Si-specific matte black, and a new vibrant, Si-exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl paint color is available. Driver-Focused Cabin

The Civic Si’s driver-focused cabin features new Si-exclusive body stabilizing sport seats with built-in head restraints and more prominent shoulder and lower thigh side supports. The lower cushion has been raised by 0.5-inch at the front, providing even better thigh support to reduce fatigue on long drives. Si features sport pedals and red contrast stitching on the doors, steering wheel, center arm rest, shift boot and shift knob. Class-above materials are used throughout the cabin, especially on touchpoints, with careful attention paid to providing a premium action feel in all switchgear and controls. Si-specific red trim dresses the Civic’s signature metal honeycomb dash panel which serves both form and function. It isn’t just beautiful, but also visually conceals the air vents for a clean uncluttered design. The most technologically advanced Civic Si ever features a new 7-inch color instrument display with a digital tachometer on the left side, a multi-information display in the center and a physical speedometer dial. A 9-inch HD color touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration are also standard along with the new 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. Featuring Bose Centerpoint 2 technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing, it’s the best factory audio system in Civic Si history. Outward visibility is enhanced by the Si’s pulled-back A-pillars, low hood, flat dashboard, low cowl and door-mounted outside mirrors, all design traits shared with the rest of the Civic lineup. Significant Safety Improvements for Civic Si

Civic Si features the same long list of new active and passive safety systems as the rest of the 11th-generation Civic lineup. This includes the world’s first application of driver and passenger frontal airbags designed to better reduce the likelihood of injuries from severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. The new front driver’s airbag uses an innovative donut-shaped structure to cradle and hold the head to reduce rotation. The passenger’s front airbag uses a three-chamber design to achieve a similar result, with two outer chambers designed to cradle and control head rotation. Rear seat side airbags are also standard. All Civic models including Si feature an Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure that is enhanced for improved compatibility with larger vehicles. This includes improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions, with a new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure – all engineered to route crash energy around the cabin. Side impact protection has been improved, with stiffer structures in the roof, side sill and B-pillar, doors, and the rear wheel arch and C-pillar. Standard on Civic Si is the new Honda Sensing® suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies that uses a new single-camera system providing a longer, wider field of view than the previous radar-and-camera based system. Combined with software advances and a new, more powerful processor, the system is capable of more quickly and accurately identifying pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles, along with road lines and road signs. Honda leadership in advancing pedestrian safety continues with a new front bumper beam safety plate designed to decrease leg injuries, and a hood with an embossed inner structure designed to improve pedestrian head protection performance. About Civic

Civic is Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate, and Americans have purchased more than 12 million since 1973. Civic is the third best-selling passenger car in America over the past 48 years1. First introduced in 1986, Civic Si has been built in North America for nearly two decades, and the 2022 Civic Si continues that tradition, produced in Ontario, Canada using domestic and globally-sourced parts, with its turbocharged engine produced exclusively at the Anna, Ohio engine plant. Civic Si Key Specifications and Features ENGINEERING Engine Type 16-Valve DOHC VTEC® In-Line 4-Cylinder with Turbocharger Displacement 1,498 cc Horsepower (SAE net) 200 @ 6,000 rpm Torque (SAE net) 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,800-5,000 rpm Engine RPM Redline 6,500 rpm 3-Mode Drive System

(Normal / Sport / Individual) Standard Transmission 6-Speed Manual Final Drive Type Helical Limited-Slip EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (City/Highway/Combined) 27 / 37 / 31 Suspension MacPherson Strut Front / Multi-Link Rear Wheels 18-in. Matte Black alloys Standard Tires 235/40R18 (all-season) Optional Tires 235/40R18 (summer) EXTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Wheelbase 107.7 in. Length 184.0 in. Height 55.7 in. Width 70.9 in. Track (front/rear) 60.5 in. / 61.6 in. Curb Weight 2,952 lbs. INTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Headroom (front/rear) 37.6 in. / 37.1 in. Legroom (front/rear) 42.3 in. / 37.4 in. Shoulder Room (front/rear) 57.0 in. / 56.0 in. Hip Room (front/rear) 54.3 in. / 48.9 in. Cargo Volume 14.4 cu.-ft. Passenger Volume 96.6 cu.-ft. KEY FEATURES 200-Horsepower Turbocharged VTEC® 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Manual Transmission with Rev-Matching Sport-Tuned Suspension and Brakes Individual Mode for Customized Driving Experience Interior with Si-Specific Sport Seats, Red Accents Honda Sensing® Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure 10 Airbags, Including Next-Generation Driver and Passenger Front Airbags Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration 9-Inch HD Color Touchscreen with Volume Knob, Customizable Feature Settings and Smart Shortcuts Bose Premium Sound System with 12 Speakers, including Subwoofer



