Honda Sees Prelude As A Performance Car

Honda has been awfully quiet about the new Prelude's technical specifications, refusing to detail what powers it. Since we know it will be a hybrid, almost everyone assumes it will be a Civic Hybrid re-bodied as a coupe. Perhaps there's more to it than that? Until the mystery is divulged, a company official has let it slip that the sixth-generation model will be positioned as a performance vehicle. Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President of Honda National Sales in the United States, told Automotive News that the new Prelude will be marketed as an actual performance car. It's an interesting and somewhat unexpected statement, considering Honda's chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami admitted in late 2023 that the coupe "isn't going to be the sportiest, zippiest car that's going to be tossed into the circuits."



