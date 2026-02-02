Honda Seriously Considers Entering WEC Racing In 2027

Honda is on the cusp of entering the World Endurance Championship as early as 2027, joining the Hypercar category. The Japanese marque already has a substantial motorsport portfolio, supplying engines to teams in Formula 1 and IndyCar, as well as a factory team in MotoGP. However, sports cars have been a discipline where Honda has only dipped its toes, competing solely in the American IMSA series with the ARX-06 under the Acura banner. Despite the recent growth of sports car racing, which has seen the likes of Ferrari, BMW, and Toyota enter teams, Honda has yet to compete on the world stage. But this could all change in the near future, with Honda set to finally join the world's elite, albeit not with Meyer Shank Racing, which currently runs two of the ARX-06s in IMSA. According to Dailysportscar, Honda is turning to InterEuropol to run their WEC programme, which would see the highly successful Polish outfit graduate from LMP2 to Hypercars.



