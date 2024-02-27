Honda Stops Sale On Odyssey And Acura RDX Models After Incorrect Steering Assembly Found

Any backyard mechanic understands that while power tools can can help you get a job done faster, their speed and, well, power, can get you into trouble. Surprisingly, this lesson was learned by one of Honda’s suppliers as well.

JTEKT Automotive North America, which makes electronic power steering components for Honda, decided to modernize its manufacturing by replacing a torque wrench with a torque gun. That led to steering gearbox assemblies that might have been improperly fastened and cross threaded.

The company alerted Honda to the issue on November 11, 2023, and, after an investigation, the automaker determined that the issue could affect 2023–2024 Odyssey and 2024 Acura RDX models made last summer and fall.