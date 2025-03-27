Honda Stunt Demonstrates New Passport Recovery Point Strength

Honda tries to prove the strength of its Passport model by hanging three such units onto a crane at 140 feet above the ground. The automaker filmed the whole stunt to brag about the Passport.

 
Three 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, which were completely unmodified, hung end-to-end from their front recovery points and onto a 140-foot-long crane at 100 feet above the ground. That was how high the front bumper of the first Passport reached.
 
The all-new Passport TrailSport and TrailSport Elite are the first models built by the Japanese automaker to be equipped with exposed and easily accessible heavy-duty front recovery points.


