Honda Suspends Japanese Orders For Civic Type R

Citing supply chain snarls, Honda has temporarily stopped taking orders for the 2023 Civic Type R in Japan, according to a message of apology posted to its local website. Unfortunately for potential Japanese customers, it’s not clear when the automaker will start taking orders again.

“Since its launch, Civic Type R has been well received by customers, and we have received a large number of orders,” the automaker wrote on its website. “On the other hand, due to the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, chronic semiconductor shortages, unstable parts arrival and delays in logistics, it is difficult to forecast future production.”