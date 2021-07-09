Honda Targets the Casual Offroader With Lift Kits And Off Road Tires

Agent009 submitted on 9/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:03:03 PM

Views : 470 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

Maybe it has something to do with an entire population being told to stay in their homes for months at a time but, for whatever reason, off-road is having a bit of a moment right now. Seemingly following in the footsteps of Subaru's new Wilderness models,

Honda is getting into the mud and dirt with the introduction of a new TrailSport trim that will soon be available for the brand's light trucks. Honda didn't explicitly point out which light trucks this would apply to but it's not a stretch to assume it's talking about the Ridgeline, Pilot, and Passport, with the latter showing up in the automaker's teaser visuals for this announcement.



