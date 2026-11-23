Honda's official Avancier video is easy to watch and move on from, and that's exactly how we almost missed what is perhaps even bigger news. In the final seconds, the camera pulls back to show more cars sitting under covers next to the SUV. Honda doesn't say what they are, but the timing makes the message clear: the Avancier is just the first of several new hybrids due from 2027. What Honda did explain, in a detailed press release, is what's underneath them. A new Honda Hybrid system replaces e:HEV, a shared modular platform spans the C- and D-segments, and a new electric all-wheel-drive setup ditches the propeller shaft. Honda promises 10 percent better efficiency and a 30 percent cut in hybridization costs.



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