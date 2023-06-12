Honda Teases New EV For 2024 CES Show

Honda just teased a new electric vehicle concept that will debut on January 9, 2024, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Very few details were shared about the car, which will be a part of the "global Honda electric vehicle series." It's unclear if that means the car will be sold in the United States, but judging from the teaser image, this concept isn't close to production.



In the single shot, we can tell that the concept has a very odd shape that reminds us of the recently delivered Tesla Cybertruck. It has extremely sharp lines that end in a wedge-shaped front end with what appears to be a single headlight bar at the top. We can't imagine such a shape would ever reach production, but the Cybertruck got through US crash testing with its design, so what do we know?





