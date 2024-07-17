Honda Teases Rugged Passport Trailsport Model For 2026

Honda has finally confirmed a new generation of the Passport is lumbering towards us, scheduled to arrive early next year. The announcement, naturally, included a shadowy teaser image showcasing the 2026 Passport in Trailsport trim – likely to remain the most “rugged” option in the lineup.
 
The teaser offers a glimpse of the completely redesigned front fascia. Gone are the elaborate LED flourishes of the outgoing model, replaced with a simpler set of headlights with the Trailsport model also gaining some amber accents. The grille adopts a slimmer profile with five horizontal slots, now adorned with a requisite orange Trailsport badge.



 


