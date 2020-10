Honda, the lovable basket case of Formula 1, is pulling out of the series after 2021. The company says it has more important things to spend money on, namely building fuel cells and battery-electric cars. This is a colossal bummer. For F1.



F1 is the pinnacle of motorsports. The peak of relevance for automotive technology. It’s a place where the newest designs are proved in battle and trickle down to common vehicles you and I drive, particularly in this hybrid turbo era.



