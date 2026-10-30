Honda To Bring Hot Civic HRC To 2026 SEMA Show

SEMA is always filled with cool aftermarket builds, but this year it sure feels like there's more automaker involvement. Case-in-point is Honda, which debuted a radical new Passport designed not to take your kids to school, but to jump over that school. It's obviously not headed to production.

But a still-camouflaged Civic Type R at the legendary Vegas show is production-bound. And now, there's even better news.

Finally, we have something cool from Japan that won't be forbidden fruit in the States. If you recall way back at the beginning of 2026, Honda revealed the Civic Type R HRC Concept. To refresh your memory, HRC stands for Honda Racing Corporation, and its sole purpose is to do cool race car stuff. For most of its existence, that was relegated to motorcycles, but in 2022, HRC expanded to cars.