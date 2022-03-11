Honda To Continue To Rebadging General Motors EVs In The Future

The alliance with General Motors is a big weapon for us



Honda CEO, President, and Executive Director Toshihiro Mibe summed up his thoughts in that one succinct phrase during a round-table discussion with members of the media last week. Speaking of the company’s transition toward zero carbon emissions, both Mibe and Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinji Aoyama extolled the virtues of Honda’s partnership with GM, both on the Ultium-based 2024 Prologue electric SUV and future products based on a platform codeveloped by the two automotive giants.

“We believe holistic collaboration is mutually beneficial, not only the [vehicle] platform but with purchasing and procurement,” said Aoyama. “Collaboration is the future.”