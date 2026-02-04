Honda To Expand Type R Sub Brand Across Several Models Trying To Steal Away GR Customers

Whenever a Honda has been given the Type R treatment, it’s always resulted in something rather special. The Integra Type R is lauded as the best-handling front-wheel drive car to date, various Civic Type Rs have been at the top of the hot hatch table for decades and the Accord Type R brought a little bit more practicality while not sacrificing any playfulness. The original NSX received a wonderful Type R variant, too. My issue with Type R is that these special cars have come around far too infrequently. The last time that we had two Type Rs on sale in the UK at the same time was in 2002, with the Swindon-made Civic and Accord, and that was only for a few months, too.



