Honda To Invest $11 Billion In Massive Canadian EV Plant

Honda is going north of the border for the second stage in its North American EV expansion. The Japanese automaker announced on Thursday that it will spend CA$15 billion (around US$11 billion at current exchange rates) to produce electric vehicles in the province of Ontario.

Honda will build an EV plant and a standalone battery plant near its existing manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ontario, about 62 miles (100 km) north of Toronto. The latter plant will have an annual capacity of 36 GWh, and the assembly plant will be able to pump out 240,000 EVs per year, starting in 2028.