Honda To Move Production Of Hybrid Civic To The US From Japan To Avoid Tariffs

Japanese auto giant Honda announced Wednesday that it will transfer production of its hybrid Civic model from Japan to the United States as early as June or July, just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump hosting a Japanese envoy for talks on tariffs.

A spokesperson for the Japanese automaker emphasized that the rationale behind the shift “is not a single issue,” adding that the decision aligns with Honda’s long-standing policy of manufacturing vehicles in markets where demand exists. “The decision is based on the company’s policy since its foundation that we produce cars where the demand is,” the spokesperson said.