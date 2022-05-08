Honda To Remain In Formula 1 Until 2025

In October 2020, Honda announced that it would no longer supply engines for any Formula 1 team. That includes its most notable customer, Red Bull. While Honda was able to quit Formula 1 on a high note, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's 2021 win in Abu Dhabi, it is now officially out of the sport. However, Honda engines still motivate much more than the Civic Type R.

Honda-branded engines still power both Red Bull cars and its sister team, AlphaTauri. Additionally, Honda currently provides what it calls "technical support for Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT)." Initially, this was supposed to end in 2023. However, Honda has just announced that it will continue to provide technical support for its F1 customers until 2025.