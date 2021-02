Honda Motor Co. will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the its R&D arm, as new CEO, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.



Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales will announce the decision after a board meeting as early as Friday, the people said, requesting anonymity because the information is not public. Mibe will be confirmed as president and representative director at an annual shareholders' meeting in June, they said.



Read Article