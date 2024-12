A prototype of the Honda 0 Series SUV will be unveiled next month ahead of production starting in 2026.

To be showcased alongside the previously revealed Honda 0 Series Saloon prototype at CES in Las Vegas, the SUV is the second of seven planned 0 Series models that will arrive before the end of the decade.

These futuristic-looking new-era Honda EVs will all sit on a new bespoke platform developed from a clean sheet of paper.