Honda To Show Off New Sports Car Next Month

Honda has announced that it will reveal a range of electric concepts at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show. But the most exciting has to be the Specialty Sports Concept, an all-electric sports car that will herald the brand's return to the sports car fray. The automaker says the concept will provide motorists with driving pleasure and "transcend the constraints of time." We're not quite sure what that means, but it could suggest that Honda will take inspiration from old sports cars, like the S2000, where the driving experience was uncompromised and devoid of unnecessary driver aids.



