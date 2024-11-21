Honda To Start Producing Solid State EV Batteries In January

Honda has revealed its demonstration production line for solid-state battery cells at its R&D center in Japan. The goal is to quickly start testing material specification and manufacturing processes leading up to the launch of Honda's proprietary solid-state battery cells. The development of solid-state batteries powerful enough to run cars will be essential in the long-term adoption of EVs, both hybrid and all-electric. Maybe even the next-generation NSX. The NSX has always been about pushing technological boundaries, and with Honda now announcing that solid-state battery production will begin in January 2025, albeit not for mass applications but for testing and preparation, an electric supercar from Japan is looking all the more likely.



Read Article