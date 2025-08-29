Honda To Take On America's Alcan 5000 Rally With A Stock Passport Trailsport

When it brought into the world the newest variant of the Passport TrailSport at the end of last year, Japanese carmaker Honda made no secret of the fact that we were looking at the most rugged, off-road capable Honda SUV ever. That's a pretty bold statement, but one that proved true not only in the eyes of the carmaker, but also when it comes to public perception. In the few short months it's been on the market, the TrailSport accounted for 80 percent of all Passport sales, they too 27 higher overall than the same period last year.

Perhaps the fact that the SUV took part in the challenging Rebelle Rally and Mint 400 competitions contributed a lot to the increase of interest from the American public in this model, or perhaps it didn't. Honda is however betting it did, so it's planning a return to competition with the SUV on a scale it hasn't attempted before.



Read Article