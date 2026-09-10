Honda To Turn Up The Heat With 2027 Civic Type R HRC

Remember the Civic Type R HRC concept? Unveiled at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon back in January, the performance liftback is more than a styling exercise. Its maker conceived it around technologies and expertise from the Honda Racing Corporation with the goal of taking the Japanese brand's go-faster philosophy another step toward the sharp end of the performance spectrum.

It and the Prelude HRC concept preview the Sport Line series of models, which is joined by the road-focused Trail Line. As part of the upcoming Sport Line, the HRC-branded Civic Type R will ultimately spawn a road-going model. Honda may not have attached a production start date to the car, but fresh reporting from Japan suggests that 2027 is the year of the HRC specification.