Honda Trademark Filing Suggest A Return Of The Prelude

If asked to name a driver-oriented Honda you couldn’t be faulted for jumping to the usual suspects. The DC2 or DC5 Integra, the EG6 Civic SiR, the UKDM Accord Type R, and of course, the S2000 and NSX. Those are all great nameplates and exceptional cars, but there’s one coupe that is commonly left off the list of iconic Hondas: the Prelude. But a trademark filing by Honda on August 15 could hint at the return of the name that was once revered for its innovation. Honda initially made a trademark application a couple of years ago for the Prelude name to be used for merchandise. However, the latest development, discovered by MotorTrend, prevents competitors from using the badge on an actual vehicle, which could suggest — if interpreted with a great deal of optimism — that Honda is looking at assigning the moniker to an all-new creation.



