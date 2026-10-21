Honda Trademarks A Flurry Of New Names For Upcoming Acura Models

Acura announced that it's working on several new models last week, and thanks to some trademarks filed just three days later, we now have an idea of what they'll be called. On October 16, the Honda Motor Co. filed four trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office: TDX, LDX, TYPE-TRAIL, and TYPE T, all under "Automobiles and structural parts therefor." These line up with both Acura's existing SUV nomenclature (ADX, RDX, and MDX are the current ones in ascending size) and those just-announced product plans. New models include an off-road "adventure-ready" SUV very likely based on the Honda Passport, plus a new eight-passenger three-row SUV to slot above the MDX and serve as Acura's biggest car ever.



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