Honda Turned Down Role In Original Top Gun Because It Didn't Promote Safety

Top Gun has given us some of the most iconic Hollywood moments of the last half-century, but one of those scenes could've been entirely different. That's because the scene in which Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) races his motorbike against a fighter jet to the sound of Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone was supposed to feature a Honda motorcycle instead of the Kawasaki GPZ900R.
 
As it turns out, Honda declined the appearance in the iconic film, and the reason has to do with the brand's obsession with Safety. It was this same level of obsession that helped the brand overcome the stigma against Japanese products and live the American Dream with its road car division.


