Honda Type Civic RS To Appeal To More Sophisticated Buyer Than Brash Type R

Is the Honda Civic Type R too extreme for your taste, and the base versions not that exciting to make it to your new car shopping list? Look no further than the new Civic RS.



Unfortunately, there are a few catches here. First and foremost, this is a prototype, or that's what Honda calls it, which was just unveiled at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. Second, it will indeed hit the market in production form, albeit in Japan only, where it will bridge the gap between the Type R and the lesser variants.



Images of it were released on Honda's social media channels, revealing a satin black look and privacy windows all around. The former does justice to the design, and the latter might suggest that the interior was not quite ready to meet the camera lens yet. It features a new front bumper with a less aggressive design than the one of the Type R and rides on what appear to be standard alloys.





