Honda Will Still Build Manual Transmission Cars But Volume Is Dropping Like A Rock

Back in July, Honda announced it’d pause production of two models with manual transmissions: the 2027 Honda Civic Si and its fancier sibling, the Acura Integra A-Spec. The move was initially seen as a bit of a death certificate for the fun-to-drive compacts, but the automaker later clarified that the Si will undoubtedly return with the next-generation Civic in 2028—even if it didn’t specify it’d do so with a manual.
While attending the IndyCar Freedom 250 race in Washington, D.C., American Honda VP of Auto Sales Lance Woelfer shared the current reality of the manual transmission, which isn’t exactly great.
Read Article