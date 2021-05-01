Honda Winds Down 2020 With A Decline Of 16.6% - Acura Down 13% For Year

Honda wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 4. 2% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles and a double record for Passport.

Led by strong sales of the CR-V Hybrid (24,406) and Accord Hybrid (18,229), Honda posted record sales of electrified vehicles for the third straight year, totaling 62,982 in 2020.

Passport set a new all-time annual sales record of nearly 40,000 units, plus record December sales of 4,344 units.

CR-V remained Honda’s best-selling vehicle, as sales topped 300,000 units for the 8th straight year, on sales of 333,502 units.

Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers.

Acura completed 2020 with strong December sales performances, both at the gateway to the lineup with ILX and at the top with MDX which posted its best month since August 2018. 2021 promises to be an exciting year with the arrival of the fourth-gen MDX and the return of Type-S performance variants.