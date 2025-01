Honda’s Prologue EV has been a massive success for the brand and it sounds like the Japanese automaker is keen to capitalize on that success. Honda is working on a brand new baby EV that could cost less than $30,000 and be on sale in America as early as 2026.

That’s according to Japan’s financial news website Nikkei, which claims the new electric model will be built in Ohio and is one of seven cars from a new O-series lineup due to launch by 2030.