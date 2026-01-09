Honda and Nissan To Share Electronics And Software To Cut Costs

Merger talks between Honda and Nissan collapsed last year, but the companies noted they would continue exploring other opportunities to work together. They’ve found some common ground as the automakers have announced a new joint development agreement.
It aims to “standardize multiple electronic control units that form the core of next-generation software-defined vehicles.” This will include the “in-vehicle operating system” as well as “key parts of the middleware.” They’ll also share vehicle control software.
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