Honda and Nissan To Share Electronics And Software To Cut Costs

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:55 AM

Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Merger talks between Honda and Nissan collapsed last year, but the companies noted they would continue exploring other opportunities to work together. They’ve found some common ground as the automakers have announced a new joint development agreement.
 
It aims to “standardize multiple electronic control units that form the core of next-generation software-defined vehicles.” This will include the “in-vehicle operating system” as well as “key parts of the  middleware.” They’ll also share vehicle control software.
 


Read Article


Honda and Nissan To Share Electronics And Software To Cut Costs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)