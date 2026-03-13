Honda's American Built EV Sub-Brand Dies Before Building A Car

Honda has just announced that it is canceling the development and launch of the three electric vehicles that it was planning to build in America, which basically means its entire Honda 0 sub-brand. The company is reassessing its electrification strategy.

To blame for the strategy shift are the changes in the business development, Honda explains. The company is expecting to take a serious blow, which translates to record losses in its financial results for the fiscal year set to end in March 2026.