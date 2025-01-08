Honda's Civic Gets A New Look For 2025

Honda has given the Civic a new face in a round of mid-life updates for the hybrid hatchback.

The company says its Volkswagen Golf rival has been "refined in response to customer feedback", with the front end reworked for a "more assertive" look.

The upper and lower grilles have been sharpened and accentuated by their contrasting black gloss finishes, while the bumper has been restyled with "bolder character lines".

There's a new colour-coded front spoiler and the front foglights have been removed in line with the cleaner treatment.