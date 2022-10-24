Honda's Cutting Corners And Using GM EVs Will Give Them A Price Advantage

Changes to the EV tax credit system have left many foreign automakers fuming. New rules that demand vehicles must be built in North America and feature home-grown battery tech to qualify for credits have effectively made scores of EVs instantly more expensive. But not Honda’s upcoming electric SUVs.

Partnering with General Motors was a smart way for Honda to fast-track its EV progress, but the Japanese company couldn’t have known at the time exactly how beneficial that move would be due to unforeseen changes to the way EV tax credits are doled out.