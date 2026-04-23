Honda's Long String Of Failures Continues - Leaving South Korean Market After 23 Years

Honda Korea will bring its domestic automobile sales business to a close by the end of this year, marking an exit 23 years after the company first entered the Korean automotive market in 2004. Following Nissan and Infiniti’s withdrawal in 2020, Honda’s decision to pull out is expected to fundamentally reshape the landscape of Japanese brands in Korea’s imported car market. At a press conference held at COEX in Seoul on April 23, Honda Korea announced that it would end its domestic automobile sales business at the end of 2026. The company described the decision as a strategic move to strengthen the Honda brand’s mid- to long-term competitiveness in light of changing conditions both in the global market and in Korea. Honda Korea had long been a defining presence representing Japanese brands in Korea’s imported car market. Since launching sales in 2004, the company steadily expanded its foothold by leading with models such as the Accord and CR-V, emphasizing durability and fuel efficiency.



Honda can't figure out EVs, can't figure out how to compete in China, and is now exiting the South Korean car business after 23 years because it can't figure out how to compete there either.



Dying a slow death. pic.twitter.com/kK0YVtg9QX — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 23, 2026









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