Honda's New Prelude It Quickly Becoming An Old Person's Car In Japan

The Internet hasn’t been particularly kind to the Prelude. Some have wondered why Honda didn’t simply call it a Civic Coupe, while others questioned its success without a manual gearbox. Yet early signs are proving the skeptics wrong, as the revived nameplate is off to a strong start. Well, at least in its home market. A month after going on sale in Japan, the number of orders already exceeds the monthly sales target by eight times. Honda initially expected about 300 buyers to sign on the dotted line each month, but between September 5 and October 6, around 2,400 orders were placed. Demand is so strong that some dealers have temporarily suspended new orders, though Honda plans to ramp up production to shorten wait times for early adopters.



Read Article