Honda's New Prelude Will Come With Type R Parts Standard

The Prelude is almost ready to hit the streets, and Honda engineers have a few surprises in store for fans of the coupe. While it was already known to share its platform with the Civic, Honda has now confirmed it will also adopt the Civic Type R’s chassis setup. That means sharper handling and deeper driver engagement, combined with a hybrid powertrain and simulated gear shifts.

We recently covered the rumors about a potential Prelude Type R, but it appears that even the standard version of the coupe will have plenty of handling tricks derived from the Civic Type R.