Honda's New Rugged Pickup Could Simply Be A Rebadged Mitsubishi

Honda is reportedly preparing to add a proper pickup truck to its global lineup, but there's a twist: Mitsubishi will do most of the heavy lifting. According to a report from one of Japan's oldest newspapers, Honda plans to source the Mitsubishi Triton and sell it under its own badge, with the first deliveries expected in 2028. If the Yomiuri Shimbun report proves accurate, the deal would mark the first major outcome of ongoing cooperation talks between the two Japanese automakers. Honda apparently intends to launch the rebadged pickup in Southeast Asia before potentially expanding to other markets. For now, neither company has officially announced the agreement, and details about the Honda version remain under wraps.



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