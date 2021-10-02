Honda's Patent Image For HR-V Crossover Looks A Lot Like An Audi Q5

The 2022 HR-V’s teaser campaign is in full swing, but someone has decided to mess around with Honda’s plan by sharing fully revealing images of the redesigned small crossover. Published on Facebook by someone who calls himself a “Certified Googler,” this set of patent images seemingly shows the new global version of the HR-V (Vezel in Japan). Side note – North America will be getting its own flavor of the CUV. Why do we think it’s the HR-V and not some other crossover? Well, the person who discovered the images says the trademark belongs to Honda. Ok, taking for granted what a complete stranger says on the Internet is something we never do here at Motor1.com, but we think we have solid proof the grayscale images do indeed depict the next-generation HR-V.



