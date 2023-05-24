Honda to Supply Engines To Aston Martin In Formula 1 Starting In 2026

Honda has confirmed it will return to Formula 1 from 2026 as an engine supplier to Aston Martin, as the British firm looks to compete for the championship title within the next five years.

Honda currently supplies engines to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, but these haven't worn Honda branding since 2021, when the firm took a step back from F1.



The Japanese manufacturer said new rules that will be introduced to F1 from 2026 are “consistent with the direction Honda has been taking toward the realisation of carbon neutrality”. The firm is targeting carbon neutrality by 2030.