Honda to Take On The Baja 1000 With Radical 1500 HP Passport Hybrid Truck

Honda's motorsport history is ripe with championships across all forms of racing. Everything on two wheels, four wheels, and, heck, even lawn mowers bearing the Honda H have all competed and won at various levels of competition.

Now, Honda has its sights set on a victory on one of the grandest stages of the desert-racing calendar: the Baja 1000.

The automaker has competed and won here in multiple classes in the past. But the Trophy Truck class presents an elusive challenge for Honda. They don't have a vehicle designed to compete at this level... until now.