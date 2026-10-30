Honda to Take On The Baja 1000 With Radical 1500 HP Passport Hybrid Truck

Agent009 submitted on 10/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:40:42 AM

Views : 178 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Honda's motorsport history is ripe with championships across all forms of racing. Everything on two wheels, four wheels, and, heck, even lawn mowers bearing the Honda H have all competed and won at various levels of competition.
 
Now, Honda has its sights set on a victory on one of the grandest stages of the desert-racing calendar: the Baja 1000.
 
The automaker has competed and won here in multiple classes in the past. But the Trophy Truck class presents an elusive challenge for Honda. They don't have a vehicle designed to compete at this level... until now.


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Honda to Take On The Baja 1000 With Radical 1500 HP Passport Hybrid Truck

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