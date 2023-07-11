Horrendous Quality Is Still Plaguing Tesla's Cybertruck

Tesla will deliver the first Cybertrucks units to customers on November 30, as it previously announced. Yet, three weeks before the major event, the Cybertruck pre-production pickups spotted in the wild still suffer from build quality issues. This proves that producing a stainless steel body is indeed challenging, as Elon Musk warned earlier this month.



As the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event gets closer, the electric pickups make waves in social media every time it's spotted on the streets. And, boy, it's been spotted a lot lately, as Tesla doesn't shy away from making it the talk of the town. Many predicted that the Cybertruck would prove a rolling billboard for Tesla, and the reports pouring in appear to support this statement.





