Hospital Bars Treatment Of A Child Because Dad Drove An EV

A UK driver recently took to social media to vent their frustration after facing a baffling situation. Imagine taking your child to the hospital, only to be denied access to the car park because you drive an electric vehicle. This is exactly what happened to Paul Freeman-Powell, highlighting the lack of understanding and outdated policies that haven’t caught up with the growing popularity of EVs. The incident took place at the Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, UK. Mr Freeman-Powell, who had a doctor’s appointment for his son, claims he was turned away from one of the hospital’s car parks due to a temporarily ban for EVs. What the ACTUAL F, @AlderHey? EVs banned because, said the security guard, "the battery will react with the metal carpark and it might catch fire / explode"?!??



What Fossil Fuel lobbied fresh hell nonsense is this?!@FullyChargedShw @StopBSCampaign @fairchargeuk @QuentinWillson pic.twitter.com/9gfaRqXVT3 — Paul Freeman-Powell (@paulfp) May 1, 2024









