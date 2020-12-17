Hot Wheels Production Of Tesla Cybertruck Delayed By 6 Months

While construction on Tesla’s Cybertruck factory, Giga Texas, seems to be moving on schedule, Hot Wheels appears to be experiencing some form of “production hell” of its own with the 1:10 and 1:64 scale versions of the all-electric pickup truck.

Recent emails to preorder holders of the Tesla Cybertruck Hot Wheels edition revealed that their orders would be delayed to May 2021

Both the 1:10 and 1:64 Hot Wheels Cybertruck models are sold out and were initially listed with an expected ship date of December 2020. The five-month delay may remind early Model 3 owners of Tesla’s production hell in 2018. At the time, Tesla Model 3 reservation holders also had to exercise some patience as the company struggled to ramp the mass production of its all-electric sedan.



