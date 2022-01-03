Hotel Chain Begins Rolling Out EV Charging Sations At Select Locations

Hotel operators are finding that installing destination chargers is a good way to attract travelers. Charging station manufacturer EOS Linx has made a deal with Choice Hotels International, a lodging franchisor with a portfolio of over 7,100 hotels in 40 countries, to install EOS Charge Stations at selected properties.



The first set of chargers will be installed at Choice Hotels franchised properties in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Nashville during the first quarter of this year. Additional locations across the US are to be added following a successful pilot program.



Read Article