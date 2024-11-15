Hotel Owner Shows True Colors Choosing Politics Over Saving The Planet By Removing EV Charging Stations

A hotel owner from Germany has torn down three Tesla Destination chargers on his property because he could not support Elon Musk’s politics. Reactions over the hotel owner’s actions have been mixed.

Hotel owner Andreas Eggensberger from the German city of Füssen had previously been an open supporter of Tesla. His support for the electric vehicle maker’s mission to push the world towards sustainability was one of the reasons why he opted to set up several Tesla Destination chargers in his hotel.

During the lead up to the U.S. presidential elections, however, the hotel owner was aghast when he saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump. What really pushed his buttons was when he saw videos of Elon Musk giving $1 million as part of America PAC’s efforts to encourage people to vote.