Hotter Volkwagen ID.4 Already Caught Playing In The Snow

Are you holding off buying a Volkswagen ID.
4 electric crossover because it’s not powerful enough for you? Well, if you wait a bit longer, you will be able to buy the hot ID.4 GTX model with 302 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, some 2 seconds quicker than the standard rear-wheel drive model.
Volkswagen has yet to show the final version of the GTX, but our spies are sure they’ve spotted a prototype of it cold weather testing. They noticed that the bumper has LED lights where current models don’t have any lights, and on this prototype they are partly covered up.Read Article