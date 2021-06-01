Hotter Volkwagen ID.4 Already Caught Playing In The Snow

Are you holding off buying a Volkswagen ID. 4 electric crossover because it’s not powerful enough for you? Well, if you wait a bit longer, you will be able to buy the hot ID.4 GTX model with 302 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, some 2 seconds quicker than the standard rear-wheel drive model.

Volkswagen has yet to show the final version of the GTX, but our spies are sure they’ve spotted a prototype of it cold weather testing. They noticed that the bumper has LED lights where current models don’t have any lights, and on this prototype they are partly covered up.